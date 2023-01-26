Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow! Exam Warriors check here time, how to watch live and more

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Amid exam festive, PM Modi, this year will conduct his special session for the exam warriors tomorrow. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on Friday (January 27, 2023). Since 2018, PM Modi address examinees once every year through PPC. This is a special initiative by PM Modi to destress the students appearing for the annual exam.

Parilksha Pe Charch 2023: Time and Venue

This year the annual event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be conducted at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, at 11 am. Through this session, PM Modi interacts with examines, parents and teachers and shares his thoughts, tips and tricks to combat exam fear, stress, anxiety, pressure and more problems faced by the students, teachers and parents during the exam season.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Who to watch it live?

PPC 2023 will be broadcasted on the social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc by the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister's office and others. The direct link will be provided here for the live broadcast.

Over 38 lakh students registered

"Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), out of which more than 16 lakh are from state boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at a press conference.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has strengthened as a mass movement over the years and the quantum jump in student participation is an evidence. The unique and popular initiative has enhanced students' self-confidence and helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit. About 2,400 students shall benefit from the words of wisdom of the prime minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools," he added.

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha: From 2018 to 2022, here are the most effective 'Success Mantras' by PM Modi

ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 38.80 lakh registrations, 20 Lakh questions received | DETAILS