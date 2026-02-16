Over 43 lakh students to take CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026; check reporting time, exam day guidelines

New Delhi:

Over 43 lakh students will appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 scheduled to be held from Tuesday, February 17. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will be held in single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper.

CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026: Check reporting time, exam day guidelines

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam. For the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 to commence at 10:30 am, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 10 am.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Prohibited items: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

Exam leak rumours: Ahead of the exam, CBSE has alerted the exam takers on social media rumours about question paper leaks. As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams. Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for X/XII examinations of the Board, CBSE notification mentioned.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.