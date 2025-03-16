Osmania University bans protests after students discover blade in food, sparks political controversy Students at Osmania University's Godavari Hostel staged a protest after one of them discovered a razor blade in the food served at the hostel. In their outrage, the students gathered on the university's main road, holding the curry vessel and plate as part of their demonstration.

Osmania University in Hyderabad has come under scrutiny after it issued a ban on protests, dharnas, and demonstrations on its campus. The move follows a recent protest by students of the Godavari Hostel, who were outraged after finding a razor blade in their food. The university's decision to prohibit such activities has sparked strong reactions from political leaders, particularly from the BRS and BJP.

The controversial incident unfolded on the night of March 11, when students discovered a blade and worms in their food served at the hostel. This discovery prompted the students to protest, blocking the main road of the university. They raised slogans demanding accountability from the university administration for the unsatisfactory quality of food, which they had previously complained about without any response.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)A notice has been issued by the Osmania University, which has banned staging dharnas, protests and raising slogans inside campus in a move to facilitate learning in a “conducive and peaceful environment.”

The students argued that despite raising concerns about the food quality repeatedly, they had received no meaningful action from the administration. A protesting student claimed that this was not the first time foreign objects had been found in their meals, citing a prior instance where another student had discovered glass pieces. Despite assurances from the canteen staff that the issue would not recur, the students felt that the problem persisted, leading them to take drastic measures.

In response to the growing unrest, Osmania University issued a circular on March 13, prohibiting students from staging protests, dharnas, or raising slogans inside the campus. The university stated that such actions were disrupting the university’s administrative work and giving the wrong impression of the institution to the public. The circular specifically banned trespassing, preventing university staff from performing their duties, and using offensive language against university authorities. The advisory warned that anyone found engaging in these activities would face strict legal action.

While the university's move to ban protests was justified as a measure to maintain order and create a conducive environment for learning, it has sparked fierce criticism from political leaders. BRS leader Krishank, who is also a former student of Osmania University, accused the Congress-led state government of being "intolerant." He pointed out that the university had been a central figure in past protests, especially during the Telangana statehood movement, and that the decision to ban protests was contrary to the university's history of fostering democratic expression.

BJP leader Ramchander Rao labeled the ban as an “undeclared emergency,” accusing the Telangana government of using the university to suppress students’ voices. He said that the move was part of a broader strategy by the government to stifle student demands regarding employment and other issues.

BRS leader Krishank also criticised the Congress-led Telangana government’s decision to ban protests, dharnas, and demonstrations at Osmania University, a historic site known for its role in the Telangana agitation. He accused the government of being "intolerant" and unable to accept criticism, despite claiming to be democratic. Krishank highlighted the irony of banning democratic protests at a university that was central to the state's fight for statehood. He also referenced Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's threats against journalists and social media users critical of the Congress government, accusing him of undermining democracy.

The issue has also reignited debates about student welfare at the university, with many questioning the university’s handling of student complaints and its commitment to maintaining safe living conditions. The students, on their part, have vowed to continue their protest until their demands for better food quality are met, highlighting the ongoing tension between student activism and university administration in Telangana.