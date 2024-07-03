Opportunity for Indian Students in US: New York Consulate launches internship platform, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Opportunity for Indian Students in the US: New York Consulate launches internship platform

The number of Indian students in the United States (US) is increasing as it is a land of careers, opportunities, and stable lifestyles.

American universities attract a large number of Indian students and last year approximately, 1,40,000 student visas were issued by the US consular team.

After completing their studies in the USA, a large number of students search for internships, which sometimes creates hurdles for Indian students. To solve this issue, the consulate general of India in New York has recently launched a dedicated platform for Indian students to find internship opportunities at companies in the United States.

Taking to the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the consulate of India wrote, 'As a part of the initiative to support Indian Students in its Jurisdiction, India in New York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA'. 'Several Indian and American companies and organizations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities', the post further reads.

How to apply?

Interested individuals can apply for internship through a dedicated website - indiannewyork.gov.in/job/index. According to the official social media post, the students can directly apply to the companies as per the details provided in the portal. It should be noted that the consulate has no role in the selection for internship nor is it responsible for the same