Odisha School Holiday Calendar 2025-26 out, summer vacations from May 6 - check complete schedule

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha has released the annual academic calendar for the year 2025-26. This holiday calendar includes details about holidays and examination days for the same period. It applies to primary and secondary classes in all schools across the state. According to the official calendar, summer vacation will be from May 6 to June 19. Notably, school hours will be from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, with Saturday classes running from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm. Furthermore, teachers are required to be present at school from 10 am to 4 pm. The academic schedule includes 231 working days and 82 holidays, of which 52 are Sundays.
Here is the break-down of the month-wise working days
|Month
|Working Days
|April 2025
|22 Days
|May 2025
|4 Days
|June 2025
|8 Days
|July 2025
|26 Days
|August 2025
|22 Days
|September 2025
|23 Days
|October 2025
|20 Days
|November 2025
|20 Days
|December 2025
|18 Days
|January 2026
|23 Days
|February 2026
|24 Days
|March 2026
|22 Days
Winter Holidays
The puja vacation is scheduled from September 29 to October 7, and the Christmas vacation will be from December 23 to 31.
Exam Dates
According to the calendar, the first term exams are set for the fourth week of July 2025, Summative-1 for the fourth week of September, Formative-2 for the first week of January 2026, and Summative-2 for the third week of March 2026. Students will review their studies in the second week of February 2026. Class 10th annual exams will begin in the last week of February 2026, while class 9 students will take their exam in the second week of March 2026. District and block education officers, along with principals, will be instructed to adhere to this calendar accordingly. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with their respective schools for more details