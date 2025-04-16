Odisha School Holiday Calendar 2025-26 out, summer vacations from May 6 - check complete schedule Odisha School Holiday Calendar 2025-26 has been released. According to the calendar, all schools in the state will remain closed from May 6. Students, teachers and parents can check summer vacation dates, working dates, exam dates and other related information here.

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha has released the annual academic calendar for the year 2025-26. This holiday calendar includes details about holidays and examination days for the same period. It applies to primary and secondary classes in all schools across the state. According to the official calendar, summer vacation will be from May 6 to June 19. Notably, school hours will be from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, with Saturday classes running from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm. Furthermore, teachers are required to be present at school from 10 am to 4 pm. The academic schedule includes 231 working days and 82 holidays, of which 52 are Sundays.

Here is the break-down of the month-wise working days

Month Working Days April 2025 22 Days May 2025 4 Days June 2025 8 Days July 2025 26 Days August 2025 22 Days September 2025 23 Days October 2025 20 Days November 2025 20 Days December 2025 18 Days January 2026 23 Days February 2026 24 Days March 2026 22 Days

Winter Holidays

The puja vacation is scheduled from September 29 to October 7, and the Christmas vacation will be from December 23 to 31.

Exam Dates

According to the calendar, the first term exams are set for the fourth week of July 2025, Summative-1 for the fourth week of September, Formative-2 for the first week of January 2026, and Summative-2 for the third week of March 2026. Students will review their studies in the second week of February 2026. Class 10th annual exams will begin in the last week of February 2026, while class 9 students will take their exam in the second week of March 2026. District and block education officers, along with principals, will be instructed to adhere to this calendar accordingly. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with their respective schools for more details