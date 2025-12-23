NTA to roll out facial biometric verification, live photography in entrance exams from 2026 The move is aimed at curbing impersonation and other malpractices by ensuring real-time identity verification of candidates at multiple stages of the examination process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will introduce facial biometric authentication during examinations and live photography at the application stage to enhance security across all entrance tests, starting with JEE (Main) in January 2026. The initiative aims to curb impersonation and other unfair practices by enabling real-time identity verification at multiple stages of the examination process, officials said.

"They will be implementing a facial recognition system during the examination and live photography during the filing of the application," Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi said during a media interaction."

"This will be implemented from January, from JEE (Mains)," he added.

Facial biometric verification confirms a person's identity by analysing unique facial features, such as the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose, to create a digital template for comparison with stored data, often using AI for analysis. Meanwhile, a real-time photo capture via webcam or phone is used during online application or exam processes to prevent impersonation.

NTA conducts major entrance examinations

Established in 2017, the NTA conducts several major entrance examinations, including JEE (Main) for engineering admissions, NEET-UG for medical courses, and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in central universities.

These measures follow recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee, which was set up after reports of widespread irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The government-appointed panel has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the entrance examination system, with a strong emphasis on digitalisation, security, and streamlined processes.

The seven-member committee, chaired by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, suggested a two-phase reform plan. The short-term measures include restructuring the NTA and introducing multi-level biometric verification at stages such as registration, examination centres, and counselling. The long-term plan proposes the development of a “Digi-Exam” platform, featuring biometric-based digital examinations on the lines of DigiYatra.

To further strengthen exam integrity, the committee has recommended multi-layered biometric checks throughout registration, testing, counselling, and admissions, with the objective of creating a more secure and tamper-proof examination ecosystem.

