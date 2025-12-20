CBSE CTET February Registration 2026 ends; over 25.3 lakh candidates applied CBSE CTET February Registration 2026: During the last three days of application submission i.e. on December 16, 17 and 18, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182, 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively, read the CBSE's post on X.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February registration recorded a total number of 25.30 lakh (25,30,436) applications. The CBSE CTET February 2026 application process was closed on December 18.

During the last three days of application submission i.e. on December 16, 17 and 18, the number of candidates' registered was 1,93,182, 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 respectively, read the CBSE's post on X. In the last two exam of CTET conducted in July 2024 and December 2024, a total number of 20,25,554 and 16,72,748 candidates were registered respectively, it mentioned.

CBSE CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.

CBSE CTET application fee 2026

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies.

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.