Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi interacts with 25 students from Assam

New Delhi:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 25 students from Assam as part of Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) programme in Guwahati on Sunday morning. The interaction happened at a cruise vessel- MV Charaidew 2 at Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

During the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 event, PM Modi provides valuable tips on tackling board and entrance exams. The students have been selected from government, residential and private schools in Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sribhumi,Karbi Anglong and Nalbari districts.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Over 1.5 crore applied

Over 1.5 crore (1,54,33,285) applied for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, out of which 1.43 crore (1,43,40,916) are students, teachers- 9.41 lakh, parents- 1.50 lakh. The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is expected to be held in January, the application process will be closed on January 11.

The students who wish to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 can do so on the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in. To apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, visit the official portal- innovateindia1.mygov.in and click on 'Participate Now' button. Now, select the category- student, teacher or parent. Now enter the basic details in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 application form. Submit it and take a print out to be used for further references.

Visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in

Enter your registration information to log in

The certificate download option will be accessible after logging in

Fill out any necessary information and submit

The certificate will show up on the screen

Save and download it

Print the certificate so you may use it later.

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.

For details on Pariksha Pe Charcha, please visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.