Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar CM for 10th time; Check engineer-turned-politician's educational qualification

New Delhi:

Nitish Kumar's educational qualification: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, November 20. The engineer-turned-politician holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the Bihar College of Engineering, at present NIT Patna.

Nitish Kumar's educational qualifications

Nitish Kumar attended the local schools in Bakhtiarpur during the 1950s and 1960s and completed his high school education from Shree Ganesh High School, Bakhtiarpur. Nitish pursued his pre-university studies from Patna Science College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the esteemed Bihar College of Engineering now NIT Patna in 1972.

Nitish Kumar's professional stint

After completing his BTech, Nitish Kumar joined the Bihar State Electricity Board. During his tenure at the Bihar State Electricity Board, he worked on several projects to improve the electricity distribution system in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's political journey

Nitish Kumar first won the state assembly election from Harnaut in 1985. Kumar became the CM of Bihar for the first time in 2000. He sworn in as the CM of Bihar for 10th time today, his earlier term includes- 2000, 2005-2010, 2010-2014, 2015, 2015-2017, 2017-2020, 2020-2022, 2022-2024 and 2024.

Nitish Kumar takes oath for a record 10th term

No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday. At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was first elected as leader of the JD (U) Legislature Party during the meeting with the new MLAs held at his official residence in Patna. He was also unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the State today.

