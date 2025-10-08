NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025 out at sdmis.nios.ac.in; check exam date, steps to download NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025: NIOS Class 10, 12 exams will be held from October 14 to November 18. Download NIOS 10th and 12th hall ticket at sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for Class 10 and 12 October-November exams. Students can check and download NIOS 10th and 12th hall tickets on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket. NIOS Class 10, 12 exams will be held from October 14 to November 18, 2025.

The NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025 login credential is enrollment number. To download NIOS Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2025, students need to visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in. Click on NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter enrollment number as login credential. NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save and take a hard copy out of it.

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025: Steps to download at sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Click on NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2025 PDF link

Use enrollment number as login credential

NIOS Class 10 and 12 admit card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save NIOS 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NIOS Class 10 and 12 exams 2025, please visit the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.