NExT for Ayush to be effective from 2021-2022 batch onwards - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The Minister stated that our aim is to ensure a fair and transparent process along with maintaining the quality of Ayush education and healthcare standards.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Shri Prataprao Yadav has announced that the National Exit Test (NExT) for Ayush will be effective from the 2021-2022 batch onwards. The announcement was made on September 5 during a press conference held in the national capital.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the committee set up to review the concerns of students in this matter, stated the minister. Then, the committee recommended that the NExT will be applied to students enrolled in the 2021-22 academic session under the NCISM and NCH Acts, 2020, removing any ambiguity in its implementation. The committee was presided over by the Vice Chancellor National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur Prof. Sanjeev Sharma.

Why NExt is mandatory?

National Exit Test (NExT) is mandatory for licensing and enrollment in State or National Registers after completing a one-year internship. The exam includes a problem-based examination featuring clinical case scenarios, images, and videos to evaluate practical skills.

Those interns who have not completed their internship but qualified in the National Exit Test (Next) shall be eligible to register in the State or National registration board only after completion of a one-year internship.

What is NExT?

National Exit Test (NExT) is a common gateway exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The exam was introduced by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) under the NCISM Act, 2020. It is designed to assess clinical competency, medical ethics understanding, and ability to handle medico-legal cases for graduates in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Sowa-Rigpa.

As per the information provided by the Medical Body, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to conduct the exam for the first time in 2028.