New Education System driving transformation, says PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government's efforts toward modernising the education system to meet the needs of the 21st century. He stated that the education system plays a key role in preparing youth for the country's future and that the government is working to enhance it. While addressing a gathering at the YUGM conclave, he expressed his government's goal is to "Make AI Work for India".

''A new National Education Policy has been introduced in the country. It has been prepared keeping in mind the global standards of education. After the introduction of the new Education Policy, we are also seeing big changes in the national curriculum framework and learning and teaching material,' said the minister. AI based infrastructure has been set up under the One Nation One Education system, which we plan on expanding," he added.

The Prime Minister then spoke about the state-of-the-art research and development cells established in the past few years.

"We have to work to make India the best in the world in every future technology," he said, adding there is a need to modernise the country's education system to meet the demands of the 21st century.

Modi also noted that the gross expenditure on R&D was only Rs 60,000 crore in 2013-14, and it has now increased to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

“It is crucial that the journey from idea to prototype to product is completed in the shortest time possible. The trinity of Talent, Temperament and Technology will transform India's future,” he said.

“India's university campuses are emerging as dynamic centres where Yuvashakti drives breakthrough innovations,” he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)