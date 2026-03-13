NEET UG application 2026 correction window to close tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; check editable fields

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) application correction window will be closed on Saturday, March 14. The candidates who wish to make changes in the NEET application process can do so on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET registration was earlier closed on March 11.

What correction can be made in NEET UG 2026 registration

Father's name, qualification or occupation

Mother's name, qualification or occupation

Education qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State of eligibility

Category

Sub-category or PwD status

Signature

Number of attempts in NEET UG exam

Selection of exam city

Mode of exam.

How to make corrections in NEET UG 2026 application?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Login using your credentials

Open your application form

Make the necessary corrections

Save the changes and click submit

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

What's new in NEET UG 2026?

The NTA has updated the registration process with key security features:

Aadhaar eKYC: Now required for identity verification.

Live Photo: You must capture a live photo during submission, which is compared to your Aadhaar photo.

City Selection: Exam centers are now assigned based on your provided permanent/present address.

NEET exam date 2026

NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical programmes. The exam will have three sections including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, carrying 180 questions in total. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telu and Urdu.

NEET UG is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions across India.

For details on NEET UG 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.