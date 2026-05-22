NEET UG 2026 fee refund link activated at neet.nta.nic.in; here's how to apply

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the fee refund portal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 has been activated and the aspirants can apply for a rebate by visiting its official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

In a late-night notification released on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter), the NTA said the candidates need to keep the details such as account holder name, IFSC code, account number, bank name and a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque (optional) ready for the refund.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs all candidates that a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund," the notification read.

The NTA said the candidates would need to visit its official website and login to the NEET-UG 2026 registration portal using their login credentials. It further said the candidates would need to fill the details mentioned at Annexure-I.

"After submission of the details by the candidate, the same shall be treated as final and no further changes shall be permitted thereafter," the NTA said.

Here's how NEET-UG 2026 candidates can seek a refund:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in to your NEET UG 2026 registration portal.

Step 3: Click the refund link.

Step 4: Submit your bank account details.

Here it must be noted that the deadline to seek a refund for NEET-UG 2026 candidates is till May 27, the NTA cautioned, while mentioning that candidates must not to initiate chargeback for the examination.

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 exam

The NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3, but was cancelled following a paper leak. The exam will be conducted again on June 21, and the NTA would be issuing fresh admit cards. The candidates can download the admit card on the official website of the NTA. The candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their admit cards.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link.

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials.

Re-NEET hall ticket will be available for download.

Save re-NEET admit card PDF and take a print out.

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