NEET UG 2026 fee refund deadline extended; check steps to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund deadline extended, the candidates can apply for NEET fee refund on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in till June 22. "So far around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details. In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details till June 22," NTA notification mentioned.

NEET UG refund 2026: How to apply

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Login to your NEET portal with required credentials

Click the refund link

Submit your bank account details

Once done, take a print out to be used for further reference.

Things required

Account Holder Name

IFSC Code

Account Number

Bank Name

Cancelled cheque (optional).

NEET UG held on May 3 was earlier got cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Re-NEET will be held on June 21, 2026. As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

For re-NEET 2026, no additional examination fee will be levied, as per NTA. The candidates do not have to pay any additional exam fee for NEE re-exam 2026.

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the agency.

The candidates who wish to appear for re-NEET UG can download the admit card on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download re-NEET admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-test hall ticket link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in Click on re-NEET hall ticket PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials Re-NEET hall ticket will be available for download Save re-NEET admit card PDF and take a print out.

For details on re-NEET, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.