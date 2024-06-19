NEET-UG row: Education Ministry seeks report from Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit over paper leak claims

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 aspirants.

NEET-UG 2024 row: The Union Education Ministry, on Wednesday, sought a detailed report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit concerning alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 held in Patna. Accusations of question paper leaks have surfaced, particularly in states like Bihar, alongside other reported discrepancies in the medical entrance examination. These allegations have sparked protests across various cities and have led to the submission of petitions in multiple high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

"Regarding certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report," a senior official of the ministry said, as per news agency PTI. "The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual or organisation found involved in this matter will face the strictest action," the official added.

What did Supreme Court say on matter?

Observing that students have to work hard while preparing for these examinations, the apex court has said the litigation pertaining to the NEET-UG 2024 should not be treated as adversarial. The Centre and the National Testing Agency on June 13 told the top court that they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates, who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses. The candidates will have the option to either take a retest or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for the loss of time, the Centre had said.

What is NEET UG 2024 Results controversy?

It should be noted here that the examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. Its results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier. The NEET UG 2024 results garnered immediate attention when an unusually high number of candidates achieved a perfect score of 720/720, amid allegations of a paper leak and improper awarding of grace marks. A total of 67 students received the perfect score, with six of the top-ranking candidates having taken the exam at the same centre in Haryana. This led to significant controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the examination process.

