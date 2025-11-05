NEET SS registration 2025 begins at natboard.edu.in; check details on application process, exam schedule NEET SS registration 2025: The NEET SS application window will be closed on November 25, the interested candidates can apply for NEET SS on the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check NEET SS exam schedule.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has started the online registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2025) today, November 5. The NEET SS application window will be closed on November 25, the interested candidates can apply for NEET SS on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS application correction window will be opened from November 28 to 30, the candidates who wish to make modifications in the NEET SS application form can do so on the official website- natboard.edu.in. The NEET SS edit window for correcting images will be opened from December 12 to 14, 2025.

Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before submitting the application during the edit window. The last submitted information will be saved in records.

NEET SS Exam 2025 Schedule

NEET SS exam dates: December 26 and 27

NEET SS admit card release date: December 22

NEET SS tentative result date: January 28.

NEET SS registration 2025: Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 30th April 2025 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses can apply for NEET-SS 2024. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for details.

NEET SS registration 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the NEET SS 2025 registration

It will redirect you to a window where you need to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form submission.

Upload documents, select exam city, pay fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For details on NEET SS 2025, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.