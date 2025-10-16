NEET SS exam 2025 postponed; check revised dates NEET SS exam 2025: NEET SS 2025 which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8 will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, as per reports. NEET SS exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am, while second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination Super Specialty (NEET SS 2025) exam has been postponed, the exam is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28. NEET SS 2025 which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8 will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, as per reports. NEET SS exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am, while second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

NEET SS exam schedule 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS admit card 2025 will be available on the official website- natboard.edu.in 3 to 4 days before the exam.

NEET SS hall ticket PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on NEET SS exam 2025, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.