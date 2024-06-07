NEET irregularities row: Congress questions medical exam result process, asks government to take strict action

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET

Following the announcement of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) results, sparked various controversies regarding the paper leak and grace marks irregularities in the medical entrance exam. However, the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the exam centres are some reasons students score higher marks in the exam. In response to this statement, the dissatisfied students are now protesting and demanding for re-exam.

There are many reports of students committing suicide across the country after the announcement of results. After this, some political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, and Kanhaiya Kumar expressed their concern over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and called for resolution of the students.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2024: NTA issues clarification over cut-offs, grace marks amid marking controversy | DETAILS

Students should queries should be resolved, says, congress leader Priyanka Vadra

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, 'First, the NEET exam paper was leaked and now students are alleging that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised over 6 students from the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to light. On the other hand, there are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking.'

'Why is the government ignoring the voices of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging of the NEET exam results. Is it not the government's responsibility to investigate and resolve these legitimate complaints?' - she stated in her X post.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2024: Top medical institutes as per NIRF rankings, last year's cut-off marks

‘Stop playing with students’ lives’, says NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar

On the other side, the Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also alleged NEET results as ‘foul play’ while Congress’ student wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) demanded reconsideration of the issues of students and the resolvent of all the complaints and strict investigation under the supervision of Supreme Court and a re-examination in case of any discrepancy with this matter.

The results were declared on June 4 for the exam conducted on May 5 at various exam centres. This year, over 24 lakh students appeared for the medical exam. More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the NEET-UG this year, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday, reported PTI. The number has been increasing year after year. In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified, Atishi said and added that this year's figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher.

(with inputs from agencies)