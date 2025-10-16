MSBTE winter semester hall ticket 2025 out at msbte.ac.in; how to download MSBTE hall ticket 2025: MSBTE winter exam is scheduled to be held from November 11 to December 3, 2025. The candidates who will appear for MSBTE winter exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- msbte.ac.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the hall ticket for the winter examinations. MSBTE winter exam is scheduled to be held from November 11 to December 3, 2025. The candidates who will appear for MSBTE winter exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- msbte.ac.in.

The students who will appear for MSBTE winter exam 2025 can check and download the admit card PDF on the official portal- msbte.ac.in. To download, students need to visit the official website- msbte.ac.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter registration number, date of birth as the login credentials. MSBTE winter semester exam hall ticket 2025 will be available for download. Save MSBTE winter semester admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

MSBTE winter semester admit card 2025 PDF: How to download at msbte.ac.in

Visit the official website- msbte.ac.in

Click on MSBTE admit card 2025 PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

MSBTE winter semester hall ticket will be available for download

Save MSBTE winter semester hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MSBTE winter semester hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, details.

MSBTE winter semester exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on MSBTE winter semester exam 2025, please visit the official website- msbte.ac.in.