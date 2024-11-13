MP Board Exam 2025: MPBSE allows students of basic mathematics to opt for standard math in class 11

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP Board Exam 2025

MP Board Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a notification for the class 10th students. From the next year, the board is allowing students of basic math to opt for Mathematics in Class 11.

According to the notice, students who choose basic mathematics in class 10 high school exams and wish to continue studying mathematics in class 11 will have to pass the supplementary exam conducted by the board.

In addition to this, the board mentioned that class 9 students will have an option to choose basic mathematics and standard mathematics for the academic session 2024-25, and class 10 for the academic session 2025-26.

The official notice reads, ''Students who opt for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 high school exams and wish to continue studying Mathematics in Class 11 will be required to pass the supplementary exam, choosing standard mathematics to proceed with their studies in the subject.''

Meanwhile, the CBSE this year, also relaxed the rules for the students who studied basic and standard mathematics in Class 10th. This year, the board has allowed students of basic math to opt for mathematics in class 11. Previously, the basic mathematics students were not allowed to take mathematics in class 11. These students had the option to opt for Applied Mathematics instead of standard mathematics.

What is basic mathematics?

Basic Mathematics is for students who take streams other than Mathematics, while Standard mathematics is for students who wish to pursue their career in engineering and other science and commerce streams. The syllabus of both levels is almost the same but the key difference lies in the difficulty level.

