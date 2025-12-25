Months left for CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026; check preparation tips CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 prep tips: Just months left for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, follow these preparation tips by expert to ace board exams with sound scores.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 from February 17. Just months left for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, the students might be at their last leg of preparations. To boost the preparation of students, Poonam K Mendiratta, Principal, The Manthan School, Greater Noida West has shared the last-minute preparation tips and tricks with India TV Digital.

The students should follow these preparation tips to shine in CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2025-

Discipline First

Build a realistic study plan that allows room for adjustments and can genuinely be followed. Balance your schedule with healthy food, proper sleep, hydration, light exercise, and regular breaks. A calm mind and an energised body amplify your learning.

Determination Mode ON

Revising the easy parts feels safe, but the real progress happens when you tackle the chapters you keep avoiding. Choose reliable resources to understand the core concept, ask your teachers for quick clarity, and avoid experimenting with random hacks.

Focus Like a Pro

Study with full concentration. Keep your phone on DND, maintain a clutter-free desk, and create a distraction-free space. Solve past papers and attempt timed mock tests.

Smart Intelligence

Do thorough chapter-wise reading, make crisp notes, use visual aids, use colour coding, and stick to trusted resources, especially NCERT. Don’t get carried away by trendy study overload.

Strategy

Be strategic with your learning. Practise writing clear, structured answers within time limits.

Improve MCQ elimination, refine presentation, and learn from every mock test. Treat your first board exam as the final one and give it your absolute best. The second board isa safety net but not something to rely on. Board examinations are not designed to burden you but to sharpen your abilities and prepare you for larger challenges ahead. Let these months be a testament to your resolve, and step into the examination hall knowing you have given your best.