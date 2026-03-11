Meghalaya Board postpones Class 12 exams in violence-hit West Garo Hills

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed Class 12 exams in violence-hit West Garo Hills. The HSSLC, 12th exam for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. "Due to the volatile situation prevailing in West Garo Hills, the HSSLC exam scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later," MBoSE in a notification mentioned.

Two people died after security forces opened fire while trying to control a violent crowd in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district early on Tuesday. The unrest occurred amid rising tension related to the nomination process for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Army has been deployed in the area following the massive unrest, as per Defence spokesperson.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a confrontation broke out between members of tribal and non-tribal communities. The situation quickly turned violent, forcing security personnel to intervene.

Police said they opened fire after attempts to disperse the crowd failed. The firing resulted in the deaths of two individuals, though authorities have not yet released further details about the victims.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma confirmed the incident and said the violence erupted during the clash between the two groups. Security forces were deployed in the area to restore order and prevent further escalation.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," Sangma said.

Internet shut, curfew imposed amid unrest

Curfew has been imposed and mobile internet services have been suspended in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya following the incidents of violence. Officials said the curfew began on March 10 and will remain in effect for 24 hours, while mobile internet services will stay suspended for 48 hours.

The restrictions were introduced after a group of miscreants damaged several shops in the Chibinang area on Monday evening.