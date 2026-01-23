Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2026 out at mahahsscboard.in; how to download Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2026: Maharashtra SSC exam is scheduled to be held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 hall ticket is available for download at mahahsscboard.in.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the hall ticket for the SSC, Class 10 exam 2026. Schools can download the Maharashtra Class 10th board exam 2025 admit cards from the official website, mahahsscboard.in using login credentials. Students can also collect their hall tickets from the respective school authorities.

How to download Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2026

The Maharashtra SSC exam is scheduled to be held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The students can follow these steps to download Maharashtra Board SSC, Class 10 hall ticket. To download MSBSHSE SSC admit card PDF, students need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Maharashtra SSC, 10th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save Maharashtra SSC, 10th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in Click on MSBSHSE SSC hall ticket PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials MSBSHSE SSC, 10th admit card PDF will be available for download Save MSBSHSE SSC hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Corrections in hall ticket available

Students can make corrections in Maharashtra Board SSC Hall Ticket 2025 in some fields including names, mother's name, date of birth, or birthplace are editable. For this, they will have to pay the prescribed fee through the online mode. Once approved by the divisional board, the corrected Maharashtra SSC hall ticket 2025 will be available to download via the 'Correction admit card' link. As per MSBSHSE, to make changes in subjects or mediums, schools will have to directly contact the divisional board.

For more details, please visit the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in.