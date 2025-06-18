Maharashtra makes Hindi as third language in schools — But there's a caveat Those who wish to learn any other language as an option to Hindi should meet the expectation of 20 students from each standard in a school.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has issued a new notification clarifying the implementation of Hindi as the third language in schools. Amid ongoing controversy, the government has mandated that Hindi will be taught as a third language in Marathi and English medium schools for students from classes 1 to 5 across the state. However, the notification also provides an option: if at least 20 students in a class opt to learn a language other than Hindi, they will be allowed to do so.

The Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday issued the order as part of the implementation of the 'State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024', aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prefer a language other than Hindi? Here's what you have to do

According to the order, all students in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools will now mandatorily study Hindi as the third language "generally". "Those who wish to learn any other language as an option to Hindi should meet the expectation of 20 students from each standard in a school. In such a situation, a teacher for that particular language will be made available or the language will be taught online," the order stated.

Though the government order provides a conditional option for students to opt for another Indian language instead of Hindi, it stipulates that a minimum of 20 students per school must opt for the alternative.

If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed or the language will be taught online, the order added.

The directive also mandates that in schools following other mediums of instruction, the three-language formula must include the medium language, Marathi and English.

Backlash over Hindi imposition

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government faced widespread backlash over its proposal to introduce Hindi as a compulsory subject from Class 1. In response to the criticism, on April 22, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Bhuse clarified that Hindi would no longer be mandatory for students in Classes 1 to 5.

Last month, the minister at an event in Pune said, "The decision to introduce Hindi from class 1 as a third language was taken earlier. However, many parents have suggested it be introduced from class 3 instead. We will consider these suggestions before taking any further decision."

He also said at the time that the three-language formula was "on hold" and schools would continue with the existing two-language system for now.

But the latest order appears to contradict that assurance, prompting a fresh wave of opposition. "This is nothing but the backdoor imposition of Hindi," claimed Deepak Pawar of the Mumbai-based Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, working to preserve the Marathi language.

"The government has betrayed the Marathi people. If we remain silent now, it will pave the way for dismantling the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he charged in a social media post, urging people to protest.

Vasant Kalpande, former chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said it is unlikely to find 20 students in a class opting for a non-Hindi language. "The provision to make teacher available online is also an attempt to discourage opting for any other language than Hindi. Although, Marathi and Hindi have similar scripts, it will be too much for students of such young age to learn the nuances and differences between the scripts," he claimed.

Hindi as a third language is not mandatory in Gujarat and Assam, Kalpande pointed out.

(With PTI inputs)

