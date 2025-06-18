Heartwarming! 93-year-old gifts wife mangalsutra, jeweller accepts just Rs 20 instead of full price The incident occurred two days ago at Gopika Jewellers, where the nonagenarian entered the shop with his wife. The couple, visibly devoted to each other, selected a necklace and a mangalsutra.

A heartwarming video from Sambhajinagar is winning hearts across Maharashtra, showcasing an elderly couple’s timeless love and the kindness of a local jeweller. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, features a 93-year-old man visiting a jewelry store to buy a mangalsutra for his wife—paying just Rs 20 for it, thanks to the shopkeeper's generous gesture.

The incident occurred two days ago at Gopika Jewellers, where the nonagenarian entered the shop with his wife. The couple, visibly devoted to each other, selected a necklace and a mangalsutra. Witnessing their affectionate interaction, the shop owner was moved and struck up a conversation.

When asked how much money they had, the elderly woman showed Rs 1,120 in cash. Sensing their modest means and pure intent, the shopkeeper lightly asked, “So much money?” Mistaking this for a hint that the amount might fall short, the old man reached into his bag and pulled out two bundles full of coins.

However, the shopkeeper refused to accept the entire payment. Instead, he told the couple he would only charge Rs 20 — Rs 10 from each of them — as a token of their love. This kind gesture brought tears to the elderly couple’s eyes.

Later, the shop owner revealed that the couple’s elder son had passed away and their younger son struggles with alcoholism, leaving the two to live alone. Despite their hardships, their enduring love for each other remains unwavering.

The video has since gone viral across Maharashtra, especially on Instagram, where it has received over 2 million likes and been shared more than 500,000 times.

Social media users have hailed the moment as a reminder of true love, humility, and compassion — values that continue to resonate deeply, even in today’s fast-paced world.