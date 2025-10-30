Maharashtra govt directs all schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram for 7 days, here's why The Maharashtra government has directed all schools to sing the complete Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7 to mark 150 years of the song. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi opposed the move citing religious reasons.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has directed all schools in the state to sing the full version of the national song Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7 to mark its 150th anniversary. The School Education Department issued a circular to this effect, stating that the move aims to celebrate the rich legacy of the song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Currently, schools across Maharashtra sing only the first two stanzas of the national song. However, the government circular said that on the occasion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, schools of all mediums should sing the complete version during the specified period. It also directed schools to organise exhibitions showcasing the history and significance of the song.

The circular included a letter dated February 18 written by Radha Bhide of the Thane-based Rajmata Jijabai Trust to Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, urging that the complete version of Vande Mataram be sung in schools between October 31 and November 7.

Opposition from Abu Azmi

The decision has drawn criticism from Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who said making Vande Mataram compulsory was not appropriate as people have different beliefs. "Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one's mother but it does not allow prostrating before her," Azmi said. Without naming the BJP, Azmi accused the ruling party of engaging in divisive politics. "You do nothing, don't carry out any development. Just indulge in Hindu-Muslim (politics) and win (elections). When a tiger tastes blood, it keeps looking for it. So they keep doing research on issues that could upset Muslims," he remarked.

PM Modi urges citizens to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the national song 'Vande Mataram' depicted a vibrant and magnificent image of India, and urged citizens to make the 150th year of the song memorable by carrying forward its values for future generations. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat Radio' address, he said many programmes related to 'Vande Mataram' will be organised throughout the country to commemorate 150 years of the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.

(With inputs from PTI)

