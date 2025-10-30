School Holidays November 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children's Day; Check state-wise school holiday calendar School Holidays November 2025: This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 5 and schools, educational institutes all over India will be closed on this day as it's a national holiday. Check state-wise schools holiday calendar in November.

Following Diwali and Chhath Puja, the festive season is almost over, but there are some important celebrations in the month of November- Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, Children's Day, other events. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 5 and schools, educational institutes all over India will be closed on this day as it's a national holiday.

November school holiday 2025 calendar

November 5 : Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 14: Children's Day

November 24: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day.

November 8: Second Saturday

November 9: Sunday

November 16: Sunday

November 23: Sunday

November 30: Sunday.

Cyclone Montha School Holidays

Andhra Pradesh: Considering this bad weather conditions, schools and colleges in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed till October 31. According to an order by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, educational institutions will remain shut in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.

Odisha: Schools in several districts in Odisha have been ordered shut till October 31. The districts where schools are expected to be closed are- Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, as per local reports.

Jagadhatri Puja School Holiday

Jagadhatri Puja is a major festival in West Bengal and celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. Schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 31 for the Jagadhatri Puja festival.

Jammu and Kashmir

All government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed till November 2 for Pooja holidays. Classes are expected to resume on November 3.