Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC date sheets 2026 at mahahsscboard.in; Check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th tentative exam dates

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the date sheets for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2026. The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets will be available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in, once released.

Last year, Maharashtra SSC, Class 10 exam was held from February 21 to March 17, while HSC, 12th exam from February 11 to March 11, 2025. So, the Maharashtra Board exam aspirants 2026 can expect their Class 10, 12 exams to commence in February.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exams 2026: Check 10th, 12th exam dates of last 5 years

2025

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- February 21 to March 17

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- February 11 to March 11.

2024

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- March 1 to March 26

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- February 21 to March 23.

2023

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- March 2 to 25

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- February 21 to March 20.

2022

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- March 15 to April 18

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- March 4 to April 30.

2021

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- April 29 to May 20

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- April 23 to May 21.

2020

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates- March 3 to March 23

MSBSHSE HSC Exam Dates- February 18 to March 18.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC time table 2026: How to download date sheet at mahahsscboard.in

To check and download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets on the official website- mahahsscboard.in, students need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in and click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF link. MSBSHSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2026 PDF link

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF will be available for download

Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card 2026: How to download at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam. The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card once released, will be available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket PDF link, enter login credentials- application number, date of birth and click on MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket PDF link. MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket 2026 PDF: Steps to download at mahahsscboard.in

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card 2026 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC admit card PDF will be available for download

Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Result Dates 2025

The Maharashtra Board HSC, Class 12 result 2025 was announced on May 5, while SSC, 10th result got out on May 13. The Maharashtra SSC pass percentage was 94.10 per cent, while HSC was 91.88 per cent.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam 2026, please visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in.