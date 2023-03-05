Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Police registers case against 4 including 3 students in paper leak matter

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Mumbai Police has registered a case against four persons including three students in Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics question paper leak yesterday. As per the information provided by the Mumbai Police, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. Part of the question paper was recovered from a mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School and Jr College, Dadar. As per the latest updates, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained one person in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Maths question paper leak case. The detained person is said to be a student.

Case registered against 4 people

'Case registered against 4 ppl incl 3 students in Maharashtra Board Class 12 Maths question paper leak yesterday. Part of the ques paper was recovered from mobile phone of a student at Dr.Antonio D'Silva High School&Jr College, Dadar. Case handed over to Crime Branch, a tweet of ANI reads.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained one person in the paper leak matter. 'Maharashtra Board Class 12 Maths question paper leak | Mumbai Police Crime Branch has detained one suspect in the case, further investigation underway,' reads a tweet of ANI.

A student ran out of the exam centre

Earlier, in a bizarre incident, a Class 12 student appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate examination in Maharashtra's Aurangabad ran out of the exam centre with his answer sheet, which is now missing, an official said. The student was appearing for the Maths exam at Nagsen Madhyamik Vidyalay in Vedant Nagar police station jurisdiction in the afternoon, he said.

Just 10 minutes before the duration of the paper was to end around 2 pm, the teen sought permission to go to the toilet and when the invigilator denied his request, the boy ran out of the classroom, the official said. Only one page of the boy's answer sheet was found at his desk and the rest was missing, he said.

The police were soon informed and a search was launched for the student, who scaled the compound wall and entered a private library nearby, the official said. After being brought back to the centre, the boy did not respond to any questions about the missing answer sheet or give a reason for his action, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)