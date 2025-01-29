MP: Private schools closed tomorrow in protest against new norms for Class 1 to 8 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Madhya Pradesh Board Private School Association on Wednesday announced that over 23,000 private schools will remain closed tomorrow (January 30) in protest against new norms of recognition for Class 1 to 8.

The MP Board Private School Association held in Indore on Wednesday in which they decided to close their schools, marking as a protest against the new norms for school recognition and transportation regulations. The school body urged the government to address its issues regarding school recognition and transportation regulations. The school association issued a statement in which it declared the closure of the schools.

FD recognition fee and registered rent agreement have been added to the new rules. After this MP Board Private School Association has announced to keep schools closed. Along with this, school operators will also go to Gandhi statues at different places and submit memorandums to the authorities.

The association has been protesting against the new rules in new and renewal of recognition. It demanded from the government that the new rules made should not be applicable to already running schools. MP Board Private School Association's state vice-president Gopal Soni said all the organizations have decided that all MP Board schools in the state will remain closed on January 30.

"The registered rent agreement mentioned in the rules for recognition from 1st to 8th class should be reconsidered. It should be resolved because January 31 is the last date for recognition," he added.

Soni said the associations of all the districts of the state have conveyed their point to the Education Minister and CM through public representatives, but no decision has been taken yet.

