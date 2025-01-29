CBSE Board Exams 2025: Psycho-social counselling for Class 10, 12 students starts February 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPERSENTATIVE IMAGE

As the CBSE Board Exams 2025 approach, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the commencement of its annual psycho-social counselling service for students of Classes 10 and 12 from February 1. This initiative aims to render moral health support and help students manage exam-related stress.

The counselling service is conducted free of charge in two phases—during the examination period and after the results are declared—to assist both students and their parents. The first phase of counselling for the 2025 academic session will continue until April 4, ensuring students receive the necessary emotional and psychological support as they prepare for their theory exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 15.

Important features of counselling services

24/7 toll-free IVRS support

A toll-free Interactive Voice Answer System (IVRS) will be available for students at 1800-11-8004.

The service accessible round the clock in both Hindi and English will provide tips on exam preparation, time management, stress relief, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Expert Counselling from Professionals

66 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors, special educators, and psychologists from CBSE-affiliated schools, will offer voluntary support.

51 counsellors are based in India, while 15 experts from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE will assist students internationally.

Students can avail of this personalized counselling service from Monday to Saturday, between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

Online Mental Health Resources

Bilingual podcasts and video resources addressing stress management, exam strategies, and mental well-being will be available on the CBSE official website (cbse.gov.in).

CBSE has urged students and parents to make full use of these resources to ensure a stress-free and confident approach to the upcoming board examinations in 2025.