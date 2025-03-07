LSE, Columbia University students to get Rs 1 crore: Karnataka's big push to education in Budget Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today presented his 16th budget, which is expected to have an outlay of Rs 4 lakh crore. The state government has made significant announcements for the education sector, aimed at providing educational opportunities for students across various departments.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that eligible students selected for admission at prestigious institutions like the London School of Economics (LSE) and Columbia University will receive Rs 1 crore in financial support. This decision was revealed during the budget speech on Friday in the Legislative Assembly. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his record 16th budget 2025 on March 7, 2025.

What other announcements were made for the education sector?

To enhance educational opportunities for marginalized communities, the government has announced that 31 residential schools catering to SC/ST and backward-class students will be upgraded to PU colleges. Additionally, 61 KREIS residential schools will get their buildings for Rs 1,292 crore. The government has also sanctioned Rs 120 crore for student scholarships, ensuring the continuation of this vital program. Commerce stream will be started in 62 Morarji Desai Residential Schools for Minorities in the state in which PU classes were started in the year 2023-24. Also, 16 new women’s colleges will be established in Waqf institution plots in 2025-26. A Buddhist Study Academy will be set up in Bengaluru to promote research and learning. Additionally, the 100-year-old library at the Mahabodhi Study Centre in Bengaluru will be digitalized and upgraded for Rs 1 crore.