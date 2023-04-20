KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24: Round 1 result out; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 result for round 1 declared

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Round 1 Result: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the results of KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 for first round today, April 20. Parents or guardians can check KVS Class 1 admission 2023-24 result of their wards on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The KV round 1 admission list has been prepared on the basis of the lottery result system.

The parent of shortlisted students can confirm the admission against KVS Class 1 first round result from April 21 onwards. The KV second admission list will be prepared on the basis of the availability of seats after round 1 admission. The KVS Class 1 Admissions 2023-24 second and third round result will be declared on April 28 and May 4, respectively.

KVS Class 1 Admission Result 2023: How to Check

Follow the step-by guide given here to check KVS Class 1 Admission Result 2023 online through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Announcements' section and click on the 'KVS Class 1 Admission Result 2023' link.

Step 3: Provide State and Kendriya Vidyalaya details to access the first round result.

Step 4: The KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 first round result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Search name of the student using 'ctrl+f' shortcut key.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: KVS Class 1 Admission Result 2023