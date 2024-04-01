KVS Admission 2024: Registration begins for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1, apply here from direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

KVS Admission 2024: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the registration process for admission to Class 1 starting April 1, 2024. Parents or guardians interested in applying for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission can submit their applications through the direct link provided on the official KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in. This direct link is also accessible at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

When is the last date to apply?

Please note that the last date for online registration for Class 1 is April 15, 2024, till 5 pm. The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be released on April 19, 2024. After this, the second provisional list will be available on April 29, 2024, and then the third list will be released on May 8, 2024.

Here is the direct link to apply- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html

According to the official program, if sufficient applications are not received in online mode, the extended dates for offline registration for admission under RTE, SC, ST, and OBC (NCL) will begin from May 8 and end on May 15, 2024.

What is the eligibility criteria to apply?

Class I: The child must be 6 years of age for Class I by March 31 of the academic year in which admission is sought (Children born on April 1 should also be considered.)

Here is the direct link for the official schedule-

The official notice reads, “If any of the dates happens to be a public holiday, the next working day shall be treated as opening/closing dates.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.

