Kerala government to introduce anti-ragging cells in schools, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala government to introduce anti-ragging cells in schools

The Kerala General Education Department will soon introduce anti-ragging cells in state schools. According to the information shared by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the senior department officials will soon submit a proposal on this subject. This move has been taken in view of the persistent problem of bullying in the state's educational institutions.

Anti-ragging cells in every educational institution

In a statement released on Monday, he said, ''Through disciplinary committees and protection groups already exist in schools across the state, the practices like ragging have yet to be completely rooted out''. "Therefore, the General Education Department is considering setting up anti-ragging cells in every educational institution in the state," he said. "The appointment of a committee comprising senior officials from the General Education Department to study and submit a report on its structure and functioning is under consideration," Sivankutty added. The proposed anti-ragging cells should be able to instill in children an approach and attitude that they can carry forward into their school and college years, he explained.

Stressing the need to build a healthy relationship between teachers and students, the minister said children should feel comfortable sharing their issues with their teachers.

(With PTI inputs)