Karnataka SSLC Class 10 preparatory exams time table 2026 out; check date sheets KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Time Table 2026: Karnataka SSLC, Class 10 phase one exam will be held from January 5 to 10, while phase two exam from January 27 to February 2, phase three from February 23 to 28. Know how to download KSEAB SSLC timetable at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC, Class 10 time table 2026. Karnataka SSLC, Class 10 phase one exam will be held from January 5 to 10, while phase two exam from January 27 to February 2. The KSEAB SSLC phase three exam is scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 2. The SSLC preparatory exam is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Phase One Time Table 2026

January 5- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) Sanskrit

January 6- Maths

January 7- Second language: English, Kannada

January 8- Third Language: Hindi, Hindi (NCERT), Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu

January 9- Science

January 10- Social Science.

KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Phase Two Timetable 2026

January 27- First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, others)

January 28- Maths

January 29- Second language (English, Kannada)

January 30- Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit

January 31- Science

February 2- Social Science.

KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Phase Three Timetable 2026

February 23- First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, others)

February 24- Maths

February 25- Second language (English, Kannada)

February 26- Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Tulu, Konkani

February 27- Science

February 28- Social Science.

How to download KSEAB SSLC preparatory timetable 2026

Visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on KSEAB SSLC preparatory timetable 2026 PDF link

KSEAB SSLC preparatory timetable 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save KSEAB SSLC preparatory timetable 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Karnataka SSLC exam 2025, please visit the official website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in.