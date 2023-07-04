Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Karnataka: Schools and colleges closed amid heavy rain

Karnataka: Schools and colleges closed amid heavy rain

All academic activities will be closed in several regions of the state including Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2023 10:30 IST
karnataka rainfall, karnataka heavy rain, karnataka school closed
Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada districts

Karnataka Schools Closed: Amid heavy rain in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has announced a holiday in schools and colleges on July 4. All academic activities will be closed in several regions of the state including Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal.

The Mulai Mugilan, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dakshina Kannada stated that excessive rains were recorded in Dakshina Kannada’s Mangaluru sub-division in the last 24 hours due to which an orange alert has been issued.

The administration has further advised parents to not let their children venture into low-lying areas, lake shores and beaches. Also, fishermen are advised not to sail in the sea.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News