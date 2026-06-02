JoSAA counselling registration 2026 begins today at josaa.nic.in; steps to apply

New Delhi:

The JoSAA counselling registration is scheduled to begin from today, June 2. The students who wish to apply for JoSAA counselling can do so on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to complete JoSAA counselling registration and choice filling is June 11. The JoSAA counselling will commence from 5 pm onwards at josaa.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JoSAA counselling. To apply for JoSAA counselling, candidates need to visit the official website - josaa.nic.in and click on JoSAA counselling registration link. Fill JoSAA counselling form with details and pay the counselling fee. Now, click on submit. Save JoSAA counselling registration form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on JoSAA counselling registration link

Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password

Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Make payment and click on submit

Take a printout of the application process for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling fee 2026

There is no registration fee for the JoSAA counselling 2025 process. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

JEE Advanced AAT registration to close today

JEE Advanced AAT application window will be closed on June 2. The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2026. To apply for JEE Advanced AAT application process, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on AAT application process link. Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application. Complete registrations as instructed and verify details. Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Tap on the link reads, 'JEE Advanced AAT registration 2026'

Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application

Complete registrations as instructed and verify details

Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For details on JoSAA counselling 2026, please visit the official website - josaa.nic.in.