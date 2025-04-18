JNUSU elections put on hold following violence at EC office, security concerns cited The left-affiliated organisations have levelled allegations against the ABVP of resorting to violence against the EC members, taking them hostage and intimidating them after it reopened the withdrawal of nominations for 30 minutes.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections have been put on indefinite hold after incidents of violence and security breaches disrupted the election process. A notice issued by the JNU Election Committee cited violent altercations on April 17 and 18 as the primary reason for halting all election-related activities.

According to JNUSU President Dhananjay, ABVP member Vikas Patel forcibly entered the Election Commission (EC) office during ongoing proceedings, breaching security protocols and creating chaos. The EC described the incidents as involving both violence and vandalism, severely impacting the election environment and instilling fear among its members.

The Election Committee’s official statement read:

“Recent incidents of violence and vandalism at the EC office and on EC members on April 17 and 18 have seriously disrupted the election process. In light of a major lapse in security and the resulting atmosphere of hostility, fear, and insecurity, it has been decided to put the entire election process on hold until further notice.”

The final list of candidates, which was due to be released soon, has also been postponed. The committee emphasised that it will only resume the election process once the safety of EC members is guaranteed by both the university administration and student organizations.

The EC has demanded strict action from the administration against those responsible for the violence. “It is unfortunate that despite our continuous requests for sufficient security, the administration has not responded satisfactorily,” the committee stated, reiterating its commitment to conducting elections in a fair and democratic manner.

Notice

Meanwhile, the ABVP has claimed that its members were not solely responsible and that Election Commission members were also involved in the scuffle. The situation remains tense, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation.

Original Election Schedule Delayed

This year’s JNUSU elections, already delayed by a month, were set to follow the below timeline:

April 15: Start of nomination process

Start of nomination process April 16: Last date to withdraw nominations

Last date to withdraw nominations April 23: Presidential debate

Presidential debate April 25: Voting day

Voting day April 28: Results announcement

Given the current developments, all dates have been suspended until further notice.

JNUSU President Dhananjay has reiterated his support for a swift and peaceful resolution, stating that the student union is willing to take responsibility for ensuring security and that the elections should be conducted as soon as possible.

The campus now awaits further communication from the Election Committee and the university administration as efforts continue to restore order and resume the democratic process.