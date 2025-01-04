Jharkhand schools closed: Classes up to 8 suspended due to intense cold wave | Check dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check details of schools closed.

As Jharkhand reels under extreme cold weather conditions, the state government on Saturday announced that schools will remain closed for students from kindergarten to Class 8 from January 7 to January 13 due to the intense cold wave.

In a notification, the School Education and Literacy Department announced that the suspension of classes for students till grade 8 will be for all categories of schools, including government, aided, minority and private, in view of prevailing cold wave conditions in the state.

The department, in the notification, further said that classes for students of classes 9 to 12 would be held as usual.

Jharkhand weather update

The state witnessed extreme cold conditions with the mercury dipping below 6 degrees Celsius in some parts. Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature of 5. According to the weather department, 3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khunti.

"Below normal departures at few places were seen during last 24 hours, besides above normal and appreciably below normal each at isolated places over Jharkhand," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. No large change in minimum temperature during the next 24 hours is expected, and thereafter, the temperatures may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, it added.

The IMD predicted a shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Sunday and a partly cloudy sky later. On January 6 and 7 fog will be visible in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later. The weather conditions are likely to be the same on January 8 and 9, as per the forecast

(With PTI inputs)