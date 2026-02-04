JEE Mains response sheet 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in today; here's how to download JEE Mains Response Sheet 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Response Sheet 2026 Session 1 today, February 4, 2026. The JEE Main objection window will remain open until February 5.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the response sheet 2026 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 today (February 4). The candidates who had appeared in the JEE Main January session can check and download the response sheet on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will also release the JEE Main answer key, and the objection-raising (challenge) window will be open from February 4 to February 5. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. By using the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores and assess their chances of admission. To download the answer key PDF, aspirants must log in with their application number and password.

How to download JEE Main Response Sheet 2026?

To download the JEE Main response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the response sheet PDF link. The JEE Main response sheet PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the JEE Main response sheet 2026 PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main response sheet 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Click on the response sheet link

The response sheet will also open

Click on the print option to download

It is important to note that candidates are not permitted to challenge their JEE Main response sheets; they can only view and review the answers they submitted during the examination.

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a printout.

JEE Main result date 2026

JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced by February 12, the candidates can check and download the JEE Main January session scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

