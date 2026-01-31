JEE Main answer key 2026 date out; know how to download, raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 provisional answer key release date 2026 has been released, the JEE Main answer key will be released on February 4. The candidates who had appeared in JEE Main April session can check and download the answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main answer key challenge window will be opened between February 4 and 5, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supported document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.
JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main result date 2026
JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced by February 12, the candidates can check and download JEE Main January session scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.