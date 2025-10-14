Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Update: NTA JEE Main application process to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Update: The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2025 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date between October 14 and 18.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration process 2026 will be commenced soon, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2025 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Sources in NTA told India TV Digital that JEE Main application process is likely to begin this week, any date between October 14 and 18.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in