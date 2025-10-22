Advertisement
  3. JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Is JEE Main application process commencing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

  Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Is JEE Main application process commencing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30.

JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration link will be available on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application process begins. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. 

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main application process link
  • Fill JEE Main application form with details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Live updates :JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Is JEE Main application process commencing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: NTA JEE Main application process link

    JEE Main Registration 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can apply for JEE Main on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: NTA JEE Main application process date

    NTA JEE Main application process will commence on October onwards, as per NTA. The candidates can expect their JEE Main registration 2026 to begin today, October 22. The JEE Main registration 2026 link will be activated on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

