Live JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Is JEE Main application process commencing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration link will be available on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application process begins. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 can do it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.