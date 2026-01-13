JEE Main hall ticket 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026: JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29. JEE Main hall ticket will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 hall ticket will be released this week, the candidates can expect their admit card to be available for download by January 17. JEE Main hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 exam schedule

January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28- Paper One (BE/ BTech)

January 29- Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both).

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.