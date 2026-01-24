JEE Main (day four) shift one analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level JEE Main (day four) shift one analysis 2026: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics paper was reviewed as difficult, Chemistry analysed as lengthy. The Physics paper was reviewed as relatively scoring.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 day four shift one was concluded, the candidates who had appeared in shift one analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Mathematics paper was reviewed as difficult, Chemistry analysed as lengthy. The Physics paper was reviewed as relatively scoring. The JEE Main shift two will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates

Meanwhile, the candidates who had appeared for JEE Main January 23 exam in both the shifts was reviewed as moderately difficult. Analysing the shift two of JEE Main January 23 exam, Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited said, "All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively easier to moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and coverage across chapters."

JEE Main January 23 (Shift Two) section-wise question paper review

Physics

The Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electrostatics and Magnetism, while Optics had comparatively fewer. Mechanics had a good representation. Some questions were experiment-based, while others, though conceptually straightforward, required careful analysis and time to solve. A few were time-consuming, making the section somewhat challenging. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, Thermal Properties, Gravitation, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy in comparison to the other two subjects. Questions were asked from all three branches—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had relatively fewer questions, while Organic and Physical Chemistry carried nearly equal weightage. Many questions were statement-based and directly inspired by NCERT. Though generally easy, some required careful reading and application of basic concepts.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher representation from Algebra, Calculus, and Conic Sections. Topics such as Determinants, Matrices, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage. The Probability portion had relatively fewer questions.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

