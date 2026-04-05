JEE Main (Day 3) Shift One analysis 2026: 'Physics and Chemistry were easy, Maths moderately difficult'

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main held today (April 5) in the morning shift was analysed as moderately easy. As per the candidates, the Physics and Chemistry sections were easy, while Mathematics was analysed as moderately easy.

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the JEE (Main) paper conducted on 5 April 2026 (Morning Shift) was easy in overall difficulty. Physics and Chemistry were easy, while Mathematics ranged from easy to moderate. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters, with several questions based on NCERT."

JEE Main April 5 morning shift section-wise analysis

Physics

The Physics section was easy. Questions were covered from most chapters, with higher weightage from Mechanics; however, direct questions from Rotational Motion were not asked, and Fluid Mechanics was absent. Electromagnetism was included, with questions from Electric Charges and Capacitors, while Magnetism had relatively fewer questions. EMI was represented, whereas AC had low weightage. Ray Optics, Wave Optics, and Optical Instruments contributed a few questions. Thermodynamics and the Photoelectric Effect were also included. Waves had limited representation. Some questions were statement-based and a few appeared ambiguous.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly fewer from Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had significant weightage and a good level of questions. Some questions were based on laboratory manuals. Many questions were directly from the NCERT. Most were straightforward, though a few involved calculations, and some were ambiguous, making them slightly challenging to answer.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was easy to moderate. Questions were well distributed across chapters, with greater emphasis on Vectors, 3D Geometry, and Permutations & Combinations. Other chapters had average representation, and Calculus had moderate weightage. Questions were generally not lengthy; however, a few involved calculations. There was a slightly higher proportion of questions from Class 12 topics.