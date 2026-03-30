JEE Main April session admit card 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session 2026 admit card has been released. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main hall ticket on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main hall ticket is now available for download for candidates appearing for the BE/ BTech paper on April 2 and 4, 2026.

JEE Main April session exam is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 8, 2026. The shift one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download JEE Main April session admit card 2026

To download the JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter the application number and date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

JEE Main April session hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on the JEE Main April session exam 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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