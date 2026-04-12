JEE Main April session 2026 answer key OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download, raise objections

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main April session 2026 answer key objection window link has also been activated, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in till April 13. JEE Main April session 2026 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE answer key likely today; direct links

How to download JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session answer key pdf link

JEE Main answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026

The candidates can also raise objections on JEE Main April session answer key, they need to pay Rs 200 per question. Here are the steps to follow to raise objections on JEE answer key PDF -

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supported document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Result Date 2026

After reviewing the objections raise on JEE Main answer key 2026, NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key and result. JEE Main final answer key and result is likely to be out by April 20. JEE Main final answer key and result once released, it will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main result 2026, the merit list will be available for download on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main April session 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.